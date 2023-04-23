Cannell & Co. Sells 443 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $196.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

