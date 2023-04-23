Cannell & Co. Sells 535 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cannell & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of QuidelOrtho worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 777,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 901,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

