Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion and approximately $264.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.71 or 0.06734519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,711,298,229 coins and its circulating supply is 34,789,052,528 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

