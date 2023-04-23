Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Head to Head Comparison

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -155.85% -20.15% -10.22% AdTheorent 17.67% 10.21% 7.34%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80 AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 128.94%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $298.54 million 0.73 -$465.26 million ($13.99) -0.46 AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.82 $29.34 million $0.27 5.78

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels. The Bridg Platform segment is involved in utilizing POS data from merchant data partners, including product-level purchase data to enable marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing in a privacy protected manner. The company was founded by Scott David Grimes, Lynne Marie Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.