Carlson Capital Management Acquires 81,878 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,878 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

AVEM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. 461,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,667. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

