Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.50. 1,771,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.