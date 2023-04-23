Carlson Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

