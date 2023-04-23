Carlson Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 224,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

