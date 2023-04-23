Carlson Capital Management Has $28.45 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,457 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 1.81% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,475,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,774,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,201 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock remained flat at $25.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,811. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

