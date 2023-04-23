Carlson Capital Management Has $64.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $64,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.95. 191,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,020. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.