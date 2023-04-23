Carlson Capital Management Has $717,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 305,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

