Carlson Capital Management Invests $444,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,717,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,280. The company has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

