Carlson Capital Management Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,913. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

