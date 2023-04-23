Carlson Capital Management Sells 431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 28,303,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,721,086. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

