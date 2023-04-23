CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

