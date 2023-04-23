Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLNY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY opened at $20.87 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

