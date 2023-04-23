Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.42.
Centene Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.
Insider Activity at Centene
In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.