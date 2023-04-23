Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.