Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.25 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.22 million and $718,556.74 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25443128 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $932,399.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

