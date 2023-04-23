Channing Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 2.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,650 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

