Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $910.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

