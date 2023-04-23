Channing Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $634.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $642.29 and a 200-day moving average of $592.52. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.