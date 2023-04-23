Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.9% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,546.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,218.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

