Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron stock opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.29.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

