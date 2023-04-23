Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 167,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

