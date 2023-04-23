CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.39

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3861 per share on Saturday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.34 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

