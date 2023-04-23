Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Position Cut by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 76.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $23.35 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

