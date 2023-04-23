Coin98 (C98) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $112.27 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025292 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

