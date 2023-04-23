Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.20 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,912.67 or 0.06922563 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $3.20 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.