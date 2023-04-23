Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $35,000.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.