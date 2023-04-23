Comparing Tio Tech A (TIOA) & Its Competitors

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tio Tech A to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.
Volatility and Risk
Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Tio Tech A and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|$7.22 million
|27.51
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|-$5.91 million
|-8.11
Profitability
This table compares Tio Tech A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tio Tech A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tio Tech A and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tio Tech A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|115
|593
|885
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 255.12%. Given Tio Tech A’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
