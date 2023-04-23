Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

