Contrasting Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) & Its Rivals

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4275 15178 41688 723 2.63

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.64%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.50%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $22.23 million -$198.38 million -9.05 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.20 billion $240.74 million -3.92

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -86.40% -73.98% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,408.21% -234.50% -35.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals pays out -29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 50.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals peers beat Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

