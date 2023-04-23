Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

