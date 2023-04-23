Crypterium One Day Trading Volume Hits $426,758.36 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $426,758.36 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

