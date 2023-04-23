Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.20% of CEL-SCI worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CVM stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVM. StockNews.com began coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

