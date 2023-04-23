Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

