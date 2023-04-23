Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $86.12.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.