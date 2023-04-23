Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.