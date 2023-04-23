Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

NYSE XYL opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.