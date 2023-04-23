Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

