Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $506.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.88 and its 200 day moving average is $490.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $591.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

