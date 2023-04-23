Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 332 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.
Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz
In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.