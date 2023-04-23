Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 87,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AEE opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.