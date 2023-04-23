CX Institutional Acquires 15,581 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 362.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
