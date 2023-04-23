CX Institutional Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

SSD opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.