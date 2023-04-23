D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 129,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.8 %

STT stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

