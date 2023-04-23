D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.25 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

