D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American States Water by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

American States Water Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

American States Water Profile

Featured Articles

