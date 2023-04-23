D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 71,484 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.