D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,211 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

